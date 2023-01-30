Ukrainian Soldiers Arrive In Britain For Tank Training

Ukrainian Soldiers Arrive In Britain For Tank Training

Jan. 30, 2023, 7:24 a.m.

Ukrainian soldiers have landed in Britain to learn how to operate and maintain tanks that London promised to Kyiv to support its battle against Russia.

The British defense ministry tweeted on Sunday that "Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training for their continued fight against Russia." The post carried two photos of Ukrainian soldiers disembarking from an aircraft.

A British defense official said on Thursday that his country would begin the training on Monday.

Britain had said it would give Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, followed by similar promises by the United States and Germany.

Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said on Sunday that Russian forces mounted an artillery attack on the city of Kherson, damaging a hospital, a school and other buildings.

The officials added that the strike left three people dead and at least six others, including a nurse, wounded.

Agencies

