Minister Bhandari Draws Attention On Chinese Envoy Opening Taklakot And Tinker Border

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Damodar Bhandari, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, held a meeting today.

During the meeting, Minister Bhandari drew attention of Ambassador Song on the issues of opening north-west borders, including Taklakot and Tinker.

They discussed on further strengthening Nepal-China trade relations, said Minister Bhandari's secretariat. Export of Nepali products to China and facilitation of the imports at the borders also featured in discussion.

He urged Ambassador Song to bring in Chinese investment to run industries in Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Song mentioned that the Chinese government was positive to open the north-west borders and under-construction five dry ports, said Minister Bhandari.

The Chinese Ambassador shared that he would play a role to further strengthen trade relations between Nepal and China. (RSS)