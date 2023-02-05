Ukraine welcomes US Offer Of Long-Range Rockets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the US's decision to give his country long-range rockets. Russia has responded by threatening the US and the EU, and by suggesting that it could use nuclear weapons.

The rockets are called Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs. They are part of an aid package that US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday. The rockets have a range of around 150 kilometers. That is almost double the range of the rockets that were provided earlier.

Zelenskyy posted a message on Twitter on Friday. He said, "The more long-range our weapons are and the more mobile our troops are, the sooner Russia's brutal aggression will end."

The rockets are believed to be capable of reaching the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed in 2014.

Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev reacted by stating that Moscow could use nuclear arms.

He said in a written interview with a Russian reporter on Saturday that Russia can use all kinds of weapons in accordance with its "doctrinal documents." He added that the "Basic Principles of nuclear deterrence" are included.

Medvedev is known for using hardline language. He has repeatedly mentioned that Russia could use nuclear weapons. He has also repeatedly criticized the US and the EU for giving Ukraine military assistance.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson issued a statement on Saturday, one day after EU leaders promised to continue to support Ukraine. The spokesperson said, "Western attempts are futile." The official added, "The goals and objectives of the special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine will be achieved in full."