Earthquake Affected 26 Million People In Turkey And Syria

Earthquake Affected 26 Million People In Turkey And Syria

Feb. 14, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria. A 12-year-old boy was reportedly pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in southern Turkey, more than one week after the devastating earthquake hit.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Monday that the boy had been trapped in the debris for 182 hours in the province of Hatay.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 quake and ensuing powerful tremors exceeded 35,000, with 31,643 deaths confirmed so far in Turkey and at least 3,581 in Syria.

The World Health Organization says an estimated 26 million people were affected by the quakes in both countries.

Local officials are faced with the daunting task of how to distribute food, clothes and other necessities to those in need.

Agencies

President Biden In State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The Job’
Feb 09, 2023
Supporting Nepal Is A Priority For The US: USAID Administrator Samantha Power
Feb 09, 2023
Death Toll Tops 7,000 In Quake-hit Turkey And Syria
Feb 08, 2023
Price Of Petroleum Products Increased
Feb 07, 2023
Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes
Feb 07, 2023

More on International

President Biden In State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The Job’ By Agencies 5 days, 16 hours ago
Zelenskyy Visits UK, Appeals For Fighter Jets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Over 1,500 Die In Devastating Earthquake In Turkey By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Ukraine welcomes US Offer Of Long-Range Rockets By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
US Shoots Down China's Balloon, Says Defense Department By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA The End of an Era By A Correspondent Feb 14, 2023
USAID ADMINISTRATOR’S NEPAL VISIT Supporting Development By A Correspondent Feb 14, 2023
Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75