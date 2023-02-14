Earthquake Affected 26 Million People In Turkey And Syria

Search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria. A 12-year-old boy was reportedly pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in southern Turkey, more than one week after the devastating earthquake hit.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Monday that the boy had been trapped in the debris for 182 hours in the province of Hatay.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 quake and ensuing powerful tremors exceeded 35,000, with 31,643 deaths confirmed so far in Turkey and at least 3,581 in Syria.

The World Health Organization says an estimated 26 million people were affected by the quakes in both countries.

Local officials are faced with the daunting task of how to distribute food, clothes and other necessities to those in need.