Nepal To Celebrate 73 National Democracy Day Today

The 73st National Democracy Day will be marked today by organising various programs across the country. In the capital city, a special programme will be held at the Army Pavilion, in Tundikhel, this morning.

The function will be attendance of President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina, Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other high ranking officials of the government.

In 2007 BS, on this day, democracy was established in the country ending the over-a-century-old autocratic Rana regime. Vice President Pun, in a message has wished the nation on Democracy Day, stated that the Day inspires everyone to implement and protect the constitution and the country's democratic achievements.

National Assembly chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said the socio-economic and cultural transformation in the nation along with democracy has been the aspiration of Nepali people. He added that fundamental norms and values of democracy should be internalised as life system to ensure sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity.

Likewise, President of main opposition Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has also extended his best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of Democracy Day. He states that Falgun 7 is the beginning of Nepal's journey towards the federal republic system.

National Democracy Day, 2079, will be celebrated for three days. The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers offices, all commissions, departments, institutions, district coordination committees and local governments of all seven provinces to celebrate Democracy Day for three days.

“Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal regarding the grand celebration of National Democracy Day, 2079 for three days on February 18, 19 and 20, there is a request to celebrate the National Democracy Day 2079 by organizing various programs according to the program passed by the meeting held on February 7.” It is stated in the circular issued by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

A circular has also been issued to form a State-level Democracy Day Main Celebration Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of all the states to celebrate the Democracy Day. Similarly, there is a program of hoisting the national flag in all government agencies, institutions, organizations, and offices and lighting lamps in the evenings of February 18, 19 and 20. The circular of the ministry also mentions to increase the beautification of public institutions and places by placing the national flag in the possible places and decorating them.

Former King Gyanendra also issued a statement blaming political leaders not able to deliver goods and services as aspiration of people.

A circular has also been issued to publish and broadcast message programs related to the National Democracy Day through the media and organize creative competitions related to the cultural, literary and educational fields focused on the celebration day.