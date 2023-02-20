China Not Interested In Protracting Ukrainian Crisis: Wang Yi

China is not interested in either protracting or expanding the crisis in Ukraine and is ready to work with the international community to prevent possible deterioration of the situation and to achieve peace, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi said on Sunday reports Russian news agency Tass.

"We don’t want to see any protraction of the crisis in Ukraine or expanding its scale. We want to follow the same path with the international community to prevent further deterioration of the situation and will fight for peace," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Munich.

He stressed that China has always been for peace and talks as far the Ukrainian crisis is concerned.

He also noted that China and Ukraine are strategic partners, with their peoples being linked by long-term friendly ties. According to Wang Yi, China values Ukraine’s commitment to the principle of one China. He also expressed that hope that bilateral relations will continue to develop steadily.