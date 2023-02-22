Amar Ekushe And International Mother Language Day Observed In Kathmandu

Feb. 22, 2023, 9:40 a.m.

Amar Ekushe and International Mother Language Day was observed in due solemnity in Kathmandu. Along with the regular programs on the occasion, the Embassy organized a day-long art camp in its premises, which was attended by around 40 renowned artists of Nepal. Before the start of the art camp, the artists were briefed on the historic events of Amar Ekushe and the significance of the International Mother Language Day.

Bangladesh Embassy 1.jpg

Video documentaries on the significance of protection of language were screened. The artists were awarded certificate of appreciation for their valuable participation in the art camp which was organized on the theme of ‘Love for Language & Culture.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast with the national anthem. The Embassy officials and members of the community joined the probhat feri and laid floral wreath at the Shaheed Minar. Special prayers were offered in memory of the language martyrs and freedom fighters. In the discussion session, messages given by the dignitaries were read out and documentaries were screened.

