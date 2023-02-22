Biden: Support For Ukraine, NATO 'Rock solid

Biden: Support For Ukraine, NATO 'Rock solid

Feb. 22, 2023, 7:23 a.m.

US President Joe Biden traveled in secrecy and surprised people around the world with a visit to Kyiv. He said it was critical to show that there is "no doubt" about US support. Now, he has followed that trip with another to Poland, where he thanked the people there for standing together "for freedom."

Biden spoke in Warsaw on Tuesday to a crowd that included Ukrainian refugees. He said Kyiv still stands "strong and free" and added that Russia's invasion one year ago tested not just Ukraine, and not just Europe, but "all democracies."

Biden said, "Brutality will never grind down the will of the free and Ukraine. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never."

He added that NATO has emerged more unified than ever, telling Polish President Andrzej Duda the US needs Poland and NATO, just as NATO needs the US. He called it the "single most consequential alliance."

Duda said Biden's visit to the region, combined with his trip to Kyiv, is a "very strong signal of the responsibility" that the US constantly assumes for the security of Europe and the world.

The two presidents will meet Wednesday with other leaders from NATO's eastern flank. Biden says the US and its allies will be announcing more sanctions against those who "bear sole responsibility for starting the war."

