UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding Russia immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine and urging lasting peace.

The resolution was put to a vote at a special session at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

In the vote, 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Russia and other six countries voted against it. Another 32 countries, including China, abstained.

It was the General Assembly's sixth resolution passed against Russia in the past year.

Ahead of the vote, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa delivered a speech to the assembly.

He said although opinions could differ among the 193 UN members, he believes all can agree on the desire for peace.

He repeated his call on Russia to unconditionally pull its forces out and stressed that the use, of or threat of use of nuclear weapons will never be accepted.

He urged countries not to support Russia's invasion, either directly or indirectly.

Hayashi said it was heartbreaking to think about the tragic situation Ukrainians are facing. He expressed his government's intention to work with the international community to continue supporting Ukraine.

He also stressed the need to restore trust in the United Nations by reforming the Security Council and strengthening UN functions as a whole.