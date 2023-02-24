UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine

UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine

Feb. 24, 2023, 7:32 a.m.

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding Russia immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine and urging lasting peace.

The resolution was put to a vote at a special session at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

In the vote, 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Russia and other six countries voted against it. Another 32 countries, including China, abstained.

It was the General Assembly's sixth resolution passed against Russia in the past year.

Ahead of the vote, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa delivered a speech to the assembly.

He said although opinions could differ among the 193 UN members, he believes all can agree on the desire for peace.

He repeated his call on Russia to unconditionally pull its forces out and stressed that the use, of or threat of use of nuclear weapons will never be accepted.

He urged countries not to support Russia's invasion, either directly or indirectly.

Hayashi said it was heartbreaking to think about the tragic situation Ukrainians are facing. He expressed his government's intention to work with the international community to continue supporting Ukraine.

He also stressed the need to restore trust in the United Nations by reforming the Security Council and strengthening UN functions as a whole.

Agencies

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000
Feb 24, 2023
Human Error Likely Cause Of Tara Air Crash
Feb 23, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Song Calls On Former PM Nepal
Feb 23, 2023
Russia's Nuclear Treaty Pullout A 'Big Mistake': President Biden
Feb 23, 2023
Nepal Defeats Scotland By Two Wickets
Feb 22, 2023

More on International

Putin Meets Chinese Top Diplomat, Calls For Unity At Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Russia's Nuclear Treaty Pullout A 'Big Mistake': President Biden By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Biden: Support For Ukraine, NATO 'Rock solid By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Putin Defends Ukraine Invasion, Warns West In Address By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Biden Visits Kyiv In Show Of Support For Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
China Not Interested In Protracting Ukrainian Crisis: Wang Yi By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
POLITICS Presidential Election By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2023
Nepal-India Multilingual Poetry Festival Organized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000 By Agencies Feb 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
Decline And Fall Of The Nepali Maoists By Dipak Gyawali Feb 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75