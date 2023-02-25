Eight Parties Backed NC Leader Paudel For President

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel has filed his candidacy for the post of president.

Reaching the Election Officer's Office in New Baneshwar, Paudel registered his candidacy for the presidential post on Saturday.

Senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, who has filed candidacy for President from Nepali Congress, said he has now the major responsibility to fully abide by the constitution.

Talking to media persons after registering his candidacy for the President which election is being held coming March 9, leader Poudel viewed he would extend full support to protect and institutionalize the constitution and federal democratic republic.

"It is time to strengthen sovereignty vested in Nepali people, to protect the democratic achievements made so far, to keep intact national unity and territorial integrity and to ensure country's prosperity," leader Poudel stressed.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and top leaders from various political parties reached the Federal Parliament building at New Baneshwor today to register Poudel's candidacy.

Poudel has been proposed as the presidential candidate by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal, CPN (Maoist Centre) Senior Vice-Chairperson Narayankaji Shrestha, Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ashok Kumar Rai and Abdul Khan of the Janamat Party.

Similarly, supporters of Poudel's candidacy in the presidential bid are the Chairperson of Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal, Mahantha Thakur; Vice-President of Nepali Congress, Purna Bahadur Khadka; Chairperson of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Ranjita Shrestha; Chairman of Rastriya Janamorcha, Chitra Bahadur KC; and Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Centre), Hitraj Pandey.

The joint meeting of eight political parties held on Friday evening had agreed to vote for the NC candidate for President's post. The eight political parties to make this decision were NC, Maoist Centre, JSP, CPN (US), LSP, Janamat Party, Rashtriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party.