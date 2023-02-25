UNSC Marks 1 Year Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion

Feb. 25, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

Delegates to the United Nations Security Council have marked one year since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign ministers from eight of the council's 15 members attended Friday's meeting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the invasion a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law.

He called for dialogue, saying, "The path of diplomacy and accountability is the road to a just and sustainable peace."

He also underscored the need to "encourage every meaningful effort to end the bloodshed and, at long last, give peace a chance."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said when Russian President Vladimir Putin "couldn't break the Ukrainian military, he intensified efforts to break Ukrainians' spirit."

Blinken also criticized Russia for targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, including more than half of the country's energy grid.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa pointed out that Russia launched the invasion right in the middle of Security Council discussions on how to prevent aggression against Ukraine.

He described the move as an insult to the entire UN, and said it demonstrated how little Russia cares about the international body.

Hayashi added that Japan condemns Russia's actions "in the strongest possible terms."

In response, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the situation is worsening because Western nations continue to send weapons to the battlefield.

He argued that Moscow has no option other than to eliminate the threat to Russia militarily.

Agencies

