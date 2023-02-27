Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at a few places hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at a few places hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.