CoAS General Sharma Calls Ex-Nepal Army Personal To Defend The Institution

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma has called for alertness towards the criticism made by some elements devaluing the constitutional responsibility, role and contribution of the Nepali Army.

Inaugurating the ex-NA army personnel conference and health camp that began under the auspices of NA Midwest Regional Headquarters in Butwal, he also said that the public should be alert and aware of false and misleading comments about the army.

Stating that the nation looks towards the contribution of the army personnel even after retirement, the Chief of Army Staff expressed the belief that the retired army personnel would work to help the society move forward.

He urged them to devote themselves to the service of the nation by following the military values, beliefs and discipline and making maximum use of the knowledge, skills and arts acquired while in service.

On the occasion, Nepal Army Lieutenant General Sitaram Khadka, Chief Executive Officer of the Nepali Army Welfare Board, Gaurav Tandul, Bhushan Chand, on behalf of the retired army personnel and General Secretary of the Ex-Army Association, Shyamsunder Ghimire, expressed the opinion that this kind of conference will help in expanding the relationship by bringing together the ex-service and the in-service personnel.

Around 4000 retired ex-servicemen and family pensioners from seven districts of the Midwestern region including Arghakhanchi, Kapilvastu, Gulmi, Palpa, Rupandehi, Nawalparasi Bardghat Susta West and Nawalparasi Bardghat Susta East are participating in the program. (RSS)