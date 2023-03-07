Turkey-Syria Quakes: Millions Of People Struggling To Return To Normal Life

Millions of people in Turkey and Syria remain nowhere near to being able to return to normal daily life.

Monday marks one month since a magnitude 7.8 quake and subsequent tremors struck areas of the countries, leaving some 52,000 people dead -- about 46,000 in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria.

The Turkish government says 200,000 buildings have collapsed or been damaged badly in the country. Officials also say 14 million people, or 16 percent of the country's population, have lost their homes or otherwise been affected. They say 1.44 million still live in tents.

Some residents in the hard-hit southern province of Kahramanmaras continue to take shelter in tents in a park.

A woman in her 60s said she has a daughter with disabilities, but that she doesn't get enough medical supplies.

A 17-year-old high school student said he needs safe drinking water and that he thinks it will take several years before people's lives return to normal.

Suzan Malandrino, a spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, spoke to an NHK reporter on Sunday in Gaziantep, southern Turkey.

She said the organization has dealt with various disasters around the world, but the quakes are one of the most severe. Malandrino also said that disaster victims and people providing support are under great physical and mental stress. She added that providing mental care for them is becoming more important, and called on the international community to offer more support.