Iran Arrests Protesters Over Schoolgirl Poisonings

Iran Arrests Protesters Over Schoolgirl Poisonings

March 9, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

Iran has announced that several people who took part in nationwide protests have been arrested for their involvement in suspected poisoning cases among schoolgirls.

More than 1,000 schoolgirls across Iran have suffered nausea, shortness of breath and other symptoms in a series of apparent poisonings.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday said the individuals have been identified and arrested for having caused health problems to students with irritants in six provinces.

Officials say of those arrested, three took part in anti-government protests over the death of a young woman arrested for the way she wore her headscarf last September.

They say the three had ties to foreign-based dissident media, and their purpose was to throw the nation into panic.

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini spread across the country. Calm was restored only after Iranian courts sentenced some individuals to death for their roles in the protests.

Some members of the public have accused pro-government radical groups of seeking to exact revenge on the many schoolgirls who took part in the rallies.

Agencies

UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal
Mar 09, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment
Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History
Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension
Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy
Mar 08, 2023

More on International

China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress By Xinhua 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal By Agencies 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS 1 day, 1 hour ago
International Women’s Day History By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Communicating Actions At Water Conference By Batu Uprety Mar 09, 2023
Presidential Elections Results Is Expected To Announce By 7 PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
NEA Urges Consumers To Install Meter For Street Lights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Some Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addressed BIMSTEC Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2023
European Union Supports Nepal To Close The Digital Gender Divide By Nona Deprez Mar 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75