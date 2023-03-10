Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine

Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine

March 10, 2023, 7:14 a.m.

People in parts of Ukraine were getting used to a relative calm, but on Thursday they came under a barrage that included more than 80 Russian missiles. The strikes across the country killed at least 10 people.

Russian leaders claim Ukrainians crossed the border last week and committed what they called a "terrorist attack" in the western region of Bryansk. They framed their latest onslaught as a "massive retaliatory strike." They said they hit "military infrastructure" with an array of weapons, including hypersonic missiles.

One woman who lives in Kyiv said, "I am fed up with this. I can't stand it."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russians are trying to "intimidate" his people with what he called "miserable tactics." He added that, although they can "terrorize civilians," they will not be able to avoid responsibility for all they have done.

The attacks knocked out power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Workers were forced to use generators to keep the complex running before it was reconnected to the grid.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed concern on Thursday that such incidents keep happening. He said this was the sixth time since Russian troops took control of the facility that it has been in emergency mode.

Grossi added that he is astonished by the "complacency" of members of the agency he leads.

Agencies

