Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal

Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal

March 11, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

China's top diplomat has hailed his country for mediating a deal to reestablish diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Wang Yi was speaking on Friday after high-level officials from Tehran and Riyadh wrapped up talks that began on Monday in Beijing.

He described the outcome as "a victory for dialogue and peace" and "major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world."

Wang also said, "China has faithfully fulfilled its duties as the host."

He added that Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in "handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation."

Tehran and Riyadh cut diplomatic ties in 2016 after protesters in Iran attacked the Saudi Arabian embassy following the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia in December for talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Xi also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing in February.

Agencies

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport
Mar 10, 2023
Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine
Mar 10, 2023
Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress
Mar 10, 2023
UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal
Mar 09, 2023
Iran Arrests Protesters Over Schoolgirl Poisonings
Mar 09, 2023

More on International

Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress By Xinhua 2 days, 4 hours ago
UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Iran Arrests Protesters Over Schoolgirl Poisonings By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Experts Renewed Commitments To Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
Vice President Nomination Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
The Bamboo Series Discusses BCM As A Recourse To Make Businesses Resilient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Private Sector Should Be Strong And Powerful: FNCCI Senior VP Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Mar 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75