North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles

North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles

March 16, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

The Japanese Defense Ministry has confirmed North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles. They were fired from the country's west coast and fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two short-range ballistic missiles were launched after 7am Monday morning. They were fired over a span of about 11 minutes. Early reports suggested three ballistic missiles were launched but they were later corrected. Japan's Coast Guard says there are no reports of any damage to ships in the region.

Also on Monday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to the US.

She said Pyongyang could use the Pacific Ocean as its "firing range," depending on Washington's actions.

Agencies

Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills
Mar 16, 2023
National Security Is An Imperative Aspect For All Nations: COAS General Sharma
Mar 14, 2023
Russian Forces Likely Take Control Of Eastern Part Of Bakhmut
Mar 14, 2023
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: South Korea Military
Mar 14, 2023
Export And Import Decline In the Last Seven Months
Mar 13, 2023

More on International

Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills By Agencies 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles From Submarine By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
China Names Li Qiang As New Premier By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Ukraine Defends Bakhmut To Prepare Spring Counteroffensive By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Japan Marks 12 Years Since 2011 Earthquake And Tsunami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted the Close Cultural And Linguistic Linkages Between Nepal And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Japan’s National Day Celebrated Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2023
Nabil Bank And WVI Nepal comes In A Partnership For Social Cause By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2023
AMBASSADOR FELICITY VOLK Journey To Remote Karnali By A Correspondent Mar 14, 2023
New Finance Minister: Challenges And Prospects By Shanker Man Singh Mar 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75