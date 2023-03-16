North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles

The Japanese Defense Ministry has confirmed North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles. They were fired from the country's west coast and fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two short-range ballistic missiles were launched after 7am Monday morning. They were fired over a span of about 11 minutes. Early reports suggested three ballistic missiles were launched but they were later corrected. Japan's Coast Guard says there are no reports of any damage to ships in the region.

Also on Monday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to the US.

She said Pyongyang could use the Pacific Ocean as its "firing range," depending on Washington's actions.