Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the navies of the country, China and Iran have begun joint drills.

The ministry said the drills are taking place in waters in the Gulf of Oman near Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran and elsewhere. A Russian frigate that is said to be armed with the Zircon hypersonic missile system is reportedly taking part.

The ministry also said the Russian Navy will conduct tactical exercises with a Chinese missile destroyer and other vessels.

Late last month, Russia held joint naval exercises with China and South Africa off the African nation.

Observers say Russia wants to show unity with friendly nations and showcase its military strength as a warning to Western countries as it continues its aggression in Ukraine.