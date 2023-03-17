Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal

March 17, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha
Mar 17, 2023
United Kingdom To Provide 90 Million Pounds For Infrastructure Development To Nepal
Mar 16, 2023
Australian Government Supports Concert To #EmbraceAutism
Mar 16, 2023
Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted the Close Cultural And Linguistic Linkages Between Nepal And Bangladesh
Mar 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai
Mar 16, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2023
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says By Agencies Mar 17, 2023
United Kingdom To Provide 90 Million Pounds For Infrastructure Development To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Nepal Defeats UAE To Secure Position In WC Qualifiers By Agencies Mar 16, 2023
Australian Government Supports Concert To #EmbraceAutism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Bheri-Babai Diversion Project Gains Momentum By Keshab Poudel Mar 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75