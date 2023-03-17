Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country
There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .
VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75