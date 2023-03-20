North Korea Says It Test-fired Tactical Ballistic Missile On Sunday

March 20, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

North Korean media report that the country test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Sunday.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Monday that the launching drill simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack was carried out with the country's leader Kim Jong Un observing it.

The paper reports that a tactical ballistic missile tipped with a mock nuclear warhead was launched from the northwestern province of North Phyongan toward the sea off its east coast.

It also reports that the missile accurately exploded at 800 meters above the target waters in its 800-kilometer strike range.

The test apparently refers to the missile launch reported by the South Korean military on Sunday.

The military said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile from North Phyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan.

Agencies

