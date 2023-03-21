Japan's PM Kishida Invites Modi To G7 Summit In Hiroshima

Japan's PM Kishida Invites Modi To G7 Summit In Hiroshima

March 21, 2023, 8:02 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in May and Modi accepted.

The two leaders met in New Delhi, the capital of India on Monday.

Both countries agreed to continue to commit to maintain a rules-based world order.

Kishida told Modi that he wants the G7 summit in Hiroshima to be a chance to discuss strengthening relations with developing and emerging nations, collectively known as the Global South.

The leaders agreed to promote cooperation between the G7 and G20 nations in the areas of funding development, food security and the environment.

In a joint news conference Kishida said that he wants to work together with Modi for the success of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Modi says that strengthening the partnership between India and Japan is not only beneficial to those countries, but it will also contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders also agreed to push ahead with a high-speed railway project in India and to promote tourism between the two countries.

Japan and India are part of the Quad framework, which includes the United States and Australia.

Agencies

