Japan Pledges To Provide Ukraine With Non-lethal Equipment

March 22, 2023, 7:08 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Tokyo will make 30 million dollars available through NATO trust funds to help Ukraine acquire non-lethal equipment.

Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday and announced this at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kishida said he definitely wanted to visit Ukraine, meet Zelenskyy in person and deliver his country's unwavering solidarity before Japan hosts the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

The prime minister denounced Russia's invasion of its neighbor as an outrageous act that undermines the foundation of international order.

He said his denunciation became stronger after he saw tragedy in Kyiv and the town of Bucha, where many civilians were found dead after Russian troops withdrew.

Kishida indicated that Japan will show its resolve to safeguard rules-based international order, and tackle global food issues at the G7 summit.

He promised that Japan will deliver assistance worth 7.1 billion dollars it has pledged, and announced new grant aid of 470 million dollars in energy and other fields.

Kishida said Japan will continue providing seamless support, adding that his country will stay with Ukraine until peace returns to its beautiful land.

Zelenskyy said he is deeply happy that Kishida visited Kyiv at a time when Japan serves as the G7 chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The president announced a plan to attend the G7 summit via video link.

