Xi, Putin Wrap Up Summit In Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have wrapped up their summit talks in Moscow in a full display of close bilateral relations, apparently aiming to keep the United States in check.

Xi departed from Moscow on Wednesday after his three-day state visit to Russia that started from Monday.

The Russian presidential office says Xi and Putin held talks for a total of over 10 hours.

On the situation in Ukraine, no concrete solutions were presented. While showing support for China's proposal that calls for dialogue and a ceasefire, Putin blamed the West. He said it intends to fight Russia right to the very end.

Xi also showed a willingness to further deepen cooperation with Russia.

There was no specific mention of Chinese weapon supplies to Russia, a prospect that the United States and other countries are concerned about.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia on Twitter on Wednesday for continuing its drone and missile attacks. He said, "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

There are reports of possible online talks between Xi and Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president said on Tuesday that nothing has been decided, and there is no concrete information.