Xi, Putin Wrap Up Summit In Moscow

Xi, Putin Wrap Up Summit In Moscow

March 23, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have wrapped up their summit talks in Moscow in a full display of close bilateral relations, apparently aiming to keep the United States in check.

Xi departed from Moscow on Wednesday after his three-day state visit to Russia that started from Monday.

The Russian presidential office says Xi and Putin held talks for a total of over 10 hours.

On the situation in Ukraine, no concrete solutions were presented. While showing support for China's proposal that calls for dialogue and a ceasefire, Putin blamed the West. He said it intends to fight Russia right to the very end.

Xi also showed a willingness to further deepen cooperation with Russia.

There was no specific mention of Chinese weapon supplies to Russia, a prospect that the United States and other countries are concerned about.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia on Twitter on Wednesday for continuing its drone and missile attacks. He said, "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

There are reports of possible online talks between Xi and Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president said on Tuesday that nothing has been decided, and there is no concrete information.

Agencies

Government Determines The Size Of The Nepal Army: COAS General Sharma
Mar 23, 2023
IGP Singh Conferred Insignia To Five AIGs
Mar 23, 2023
Taliban Regime Bars Afghan Girls From School
Mar 23, 2023
Xi, Putin hold Talks In Moscow
Mar 22, 2023
Japan Pledges To Provide Ukraine With Non-lethal Equipment
Mar 22, 2023

More on International

Taliban Regime Bars Afghan Girls From School By Agencies 16 hours, 46 minutes ago
Xi, Putin hold Talks In Moscow By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Japan Pledges To Provide Ukraine With Non-lethal Equipment By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Japan's PM Kishida Invites Modi To G7 Summit In Hiroshima By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Xi, Putin Discuss Ukraine In Informal Meeting In Moscow By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
North Korea Says It Test-fired Tactical Ballistic Missile On Sunday By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Government Determines The Size Of The Nepal Army: COAS General Sharma By Agencies Mar 23, 2023
Japan Day And Film Festival in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2023
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Tanahu Hydropower Project In Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2023
IGP Singh Conferred Insignia To Five AIGs By Agencies Mar 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Mountanious Region Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2023
IPCC: ‘Severe consequences’ of further warming in disaster-hit Himalayas By Joydeep Gupta Mar 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75