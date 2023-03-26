Nepal Received Rs. 138 Billion Foreign Aids In The Eight Months

March 26, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

The Government of Nepal has received commitments for foreign aid amounting to over Rs 138.5 billion as of mid-March in the current fiscal year 2022/23.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Nepal received commitments for grants equivalent to Rs 24.56 billion while Rs 114 billion foreign loan from different bilateral and multilateral development partners in the last eight months.

The government through its annual budget had set a target to receive foreign loan worth Rs 242.26 billion and foreign grants of Rs 44.46 billion in the eight months.

Against the target, the commitment for foreign loan and grants stood at 47 percent and 44.28 percent, respectively. (RSS)

