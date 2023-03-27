Russia downs Ukrainian Drone South Of Moscow

Russia's defense ministry says it has shot down a Ukrainian drone in a town in the Tula region about 200 kilometers south of the capital, Moscow.

The ministry announced on Sunday that it identified the drone as a Tupolev-141 which was developed during the Soviet era.

The ministry also said that the drone crashed in a residential area.

The Russian state-run Tass news agency quoted local authorities as saying that an explosion caused by the downed drone has injured three people and damaged three houses.

In December, Russian air force bases in southern and central Russia were attacked by what appeared to be Ukrainian drones.

According to the ministry, air defense systems, including S-300, Pantsyr-S1, and Pole-21 electronic warfare systems deployed in the Tula region ensure safe protection of this direction.

"Thus, the Pole-21 electronic warfare system disabled the Ukrainian drone’s navigation system. Having lost direction, the unmanned aerial vehicle fell down near the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region," it said, adding that specialists from the defense and emergencies ministries and law enforcement agencies are working on the site.