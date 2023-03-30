POLTIICS Prachanda On Trial

Despite the support of 172 individuals from 10 different political parties, including the prime minister, one cannot be certain that the government will serve the full term as intended.

According to a confidential deal, Prachnda will serve as prime minister for the first two years, Madhav Kumar Nepal for one year, and Deuba for the remaining two years. Unfortunately, the announcement of government plans and projects was delayed along with the increase of the cabinet.

The main leaders of the ruling coalition are claimed to have reached an understanding with the party leaders regarding their involvement in the government after many rounds of meetings. The sharing portfolio has been tentatively agreed upon by the 10 party coalitions.

Prime Minister Prachanda declared in a speech to the House of Representatives that the administration had carried out its duties efficiently in a short amount of time and would speed up the process following expansion.

The country's economy is being actively and obediently revived, good governance is being maintained, and development projects are moving forward, according to PM Prachanda.

Stating that he could not feel that he had to seek a vote of confidence again just barely two months into the formation of the government, he maintained that he had to resort to the move after the then alliance partners in the government, the CPN (UML) and the Astray Prajatantra Party quit the government.

After successfully electing Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel as president and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party leader Ram Shaya Yadav as a vice president defeating UML candidates, the alliance gave the message that they stand for a cause.

Given the unstable nature of Prachanda and other smaller political parties, everything is possible. Seeking two votes of confidence from the House of Representatives in two months, PM Prachanda has shown he would have to take a few more confidence motions. "We have no disagreements over the portfolio division, and the name will be revealed in a few days."

According to the constitutional lawyer, PM Prachanda has to prove a majority even if one party withdraws its support from the government. “Due to unclear conditions in the constitution, running the coalition government is very complex. PM has to prove his or her majority in case of withdrawal,” said constitutional lawyer Dr. Bhimarjun Acharya.

As in the elections of president and vice president, ten Party Backs PM Prachanda, who secured 172 Votes Against 89? Former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the coalition will last for full five years.

Prime Minister 'Prachanda' has said that politics has caught the rhythm.

Out of the 262 members of the House of Representatives who were present, 172 supported PM Prachanda's motion to give the government a vote of confidence.

89 members of the HoR voted against the motion, while one member abstained. PM Prachanda received the support of the majority of HoR members, Speaker Devraj Ghimire declared after the confidence motion vote.

On December 25, 2022, Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda, the chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center), was chosen. On January 10, when 270 members were present, PM Prachanda won the vote of confidence for the first time with 268 votes in favor and almost 98% of the vote in the House of Representatives. The HoR consists of 275 individuals.

Political stability has a long way to go, regardless of what the political leaders may say. Nothing is ruled out given the makeup of the House of Representatives political leadership and power dynamics.