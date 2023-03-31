Phoenix College Honored National Cricket Players

Phoenix College of Management Honored National Cricket Players of Nepal

March 31, 2023, 10:50 a.m.

Phoenix College of Management which has been producing skilled and experienced human resources in the field of management and IT education in Nepal for the past twelve years, has honored National Cricket Players of Nepal for their outstanding performance in the Cricket Fraternity. The name of the National Cricket Players are Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, and Surya Tamang. The college honored the cricket players in presence of Special Guest Paras Khadka, Eminent Cricket Personality and Former Captain of National Cricket Team with Dosalla, Token of Appreciation and Cash amount of Rs. 50000 honoring their outstanding performance in Cricket.

3.jpeg

Honored Cricket Players are also studying in undergraduate programs at Phoenix College of Management. The felicitation program aimed to honor the national cricket players for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport. It was an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude towards their efforts. The program provided a platform for the students to share their experiences and insights on how they have managed to balance their academics and cricketing career.

5.jpeg

According to the Principal Prof. Dr. Fatta Bahadur K.C, the national cricket players are not only famous for their sportsmanship but also a good and meritorious student. He shared that player’s closeness to the college and their passion for higher education proves that Phoenix College of Management is the first choice of national heroes and admirable students

1.jpeg

Laxman Pokhrel, Executive Director of Phoenix College of Management shared about providing 100% Full Scholarships to the National Cricket Players for motivating them in pursuing the higher education. The players shared about their experience in Phoenix College and about the delightful environment the college holds. They shared the importance for the players especially for their future career, an educated player is able to understand themself, the world and the game in a better way. Contemplating the same thing, the National Cricket Players pursued their Undergraduate Study at Phoenix College of Management. Phoenix College of Management is the first Lincoln University affiliated college running Undergraduate and Graduate programs in Nepal since 2012 AD.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SEE Begins Today
Mar 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries
Mar 30, 2023
LUCAN Host 5th Convocation Ceremony On April 29
Mar 30, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And No Recoveries
Mar 29, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 15 Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries
Mar 28, 2023

More on Sports

Nepal Defeats UAE To Secure Position In WC Qualifiers By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Nepal defeats PNG by 9 wickets. Lamichhane Took Five Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Nepal Retains ODI Status, Beats UAE by 177 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Nepal Defeats UAE By 42 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Sandip Lamichhane And Aasif Sheikh’s Partnership Guides Nepal To 3-wicket Victory Over PNG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

SEE Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2023
MUSIC CONCERT Event With A Cause By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2023
POLTIICS Prachanda On Trial By A Correspondent Mar 30, 2023
LUCAN Host 5th Convocation Ceremony On April 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And No Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75