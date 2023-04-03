India Handed Over Women Hostel Building

India Handed Over Women Hostel Building

April 3, 2023, 7:23 p.m.

First secretary of Embassy of India Kathmandu handed over the Women Hostel Building for Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi-Tulsi Smark Mahaguthi, Kathmandu

Constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance, the District Coordination Committee head and Mayor of Kageshwori Manohara Municipality and officials from

India in Nepal.jpg

Government of Nepal graced the handing over ceremony.

Hostel building.jpg

