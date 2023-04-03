India Handed Over Women Hostel Building

First secretary of Embassy of India Kathmandu handed over the Women Hostel Building for Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi-Tulsi Smark Mahaguthi, Kathmandu
Constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance, the District Coordination Committee head and Mayor of Kageshwori Manohara Municipality and officials from
Government of Nepal graced the handing over ceremony.
VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75