Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair

Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair

April 3, 2023, 7:05 p.m.

Over 500 Nepali Students visited the Third Study in Europe Fair concluded on Saturday in Kathmandu. EU in Nepal tweets, “this Saturday, we welcomed over 500 students to the Study in Europe Fair.

EU Education fair 33.jpg

“Students were able to get accurate, first-hand information from representatives & alumni of 10 European countries along with Erasmus+. They were particularly interested in the scholarships available.”

Jointly organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal and its EU Member States, it helped to learn the education and higher education opportunities available in Europe.

Ten EU Member States participated in the fair, namely: Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Romania. Representatives from participating countries presented all the education programs that they have on offer, along with funding opportunities.

EU Education fair1.jpg

Each participating Member State presented a short overview of education in their country during the day. Visitors will also be able to meet and interact with alumni from the Erasmus+ programme and gain first-hand knowledge on what participating in the programme actually entails.

EU edugaion fair 223.jpg

The fair provided a common platform for aspiring students to interact face with representatives from their preferred European countries and explore the various educational, funding, and career opportunities that are available in the European Union.

Photo: EU in Nepal Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet
Apr 03, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China
Apr 03, 2023
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building
Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries
Apr 03, 2023
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System
Apr 03, 2023

More on National

Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
‘Study In Europe’2023 Successfully Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
SEE Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
COAS GENERAL SHARMA Defending The Institution By A Correspondent 5 days, 16 hours ago
ICJ Demands To Amend Nepal’s Current Transitional Justice Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Secretary Marasini Officially Opens Resumption Of Nepal China Border In Kerung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Government And Central Bank Need To Revive Policies To Revive Economy: Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Economy Is At Critical Stage: Finance Minister Mahat By Agencies Apr 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75