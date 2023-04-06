Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Calls On Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Calls On Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

April 6, 2023, 7:32 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on Qin Gang, Chinese state Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, today in Beijing.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, during the meeting matter related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation in Nepal and China including the exchange of visits, development cooperation, trade, investment and tourism were discussed.

On the occasion, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, ambassador of Nepal to the People’s Republic of China, Lok Bahadur Thapa, joint secretary from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs from both the countries as well as officials from Nepalese Embassy in Beijing were also present.

642023.jpeg

Foreign Secretary Paudyal arrived in Beijing on April 5 leading a Nepali delegation to the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting will be held in Beijing on April 07, 2023.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal and Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Ministry of foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, will lead their respective delegations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Proposed Three Routes With India For Trade: Secretary Marasini
Apr 06, 2023
132 kV Double Circuit Dordi Corridor Transmission Line Is Fully Operational
Apr 06, 2023
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: History And Significance
Apr 06, 2023
Nepal Is Ready To Work In The Spirit Of Solidarity With LDC: Ambassador Rai
Apr 06, 2023
Eighth Power Summit 2023 To Begin On April 18
Apr 06, 2023

More on National

Nepal Is Ready To Work In The Spirit Of Solidarity With LDC: Ambassador Rai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 2 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Proposed Three Routes With India For Trade: Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
132 kV Double Circuit Dordi Corridor Transmission Line Is Fully Operational By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: History And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Eighth Power Summit 2023 To Begin On April 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Anjan, Ram Chandra And Umesh Lal To Contest For FNCCI’s Senior Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Taiwanese President Tsai Meets With US House Speaker McCarthy By Agencies Apr 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75