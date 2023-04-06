Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Calls On Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on Qin Gang, Chinese state Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, today in Beijing.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, during the meeting matter related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation in Nepal and China including the exchange of visits, development cooperation, trade, investment and tourism were discussed.

On the occasion, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, ambassador of Nepal to the People’s Republic of China, Lok Bahadur Thapa, joint secretary from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs from both the countries as well as officials from Nepalese Embassy in Beijing were also present.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal arrived in Beijing on April 5 leading a Nepali delegation to the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting will be held in Beijing on April 07, 2023.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal and Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Ministry of foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, will lead their respective delegations.