Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Denounces Russian Missile Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced Russia for its missile attack on a civilian target in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said in a video address published the same day that Russia's military shelled Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles.

He said the missiles hit a residential building and killed a man and an 11-year-old girl named Iryna. He added that a woman in critical condition is being provided with medical care.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service revealed on social media that the male victim is the girl's 50-year-old father and the injured woman is her 46-year-old mother.

Footage from the attack site shows a badly damaged house, as well as the charred remains of a room and a vehicle.

The missile strike coincided with the observance of Palm Sunday -- a holy day for Ukraine's Orthodox churches ahead of Easter.

Zelenskyy criticized Russia, saying, "This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday."

The president said, "We must be sure that evil will lose." He added, "We must bring the defeat of evil closer. And we are bringing it closer."

He praised both Ukrainian soldiers on battlefronts and civilians, and reiterated his resolve to continue all-out resistance.

A Zaporizhzhia official strongly criticized Russia on social media on Sunday, saying Russian terrorists continue to bring sadness to the city.