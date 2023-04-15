Chinese And Brazilian President Agree On Need For Dialogue Over Ukraine

April 15, 2023, 6:14 a.m.

The leaders of China and Brazil have agreed that dialogue and negotiation are the only feasible way to settle the situation in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday.

The Chinese foreign ministry says the leaders agreed that all efforts toward a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis should be encouraged and supported.

The ministry says Xi stressed that China and Brazil are "comprehensive strategic partners," and that they should explore cooperation in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and other fields.

Lula reportedly said that Brazil is committed to developing closer relations with China, from the strategic viewpoint of promoting a rational international order.

China is believed to be trying to counter the United States by strengthening ties with Brazil, a fellow member of the BRICS group of five emerging economies.

Agencies

