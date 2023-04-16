Japanese Police Arrested 24-year-old Man Over Explosion At Prime Minister Kishida Speech Site

Japanese Police Arrested 24-year-old Man Over Explosion At Prime Minister Kishida Speech Site

April 16, 2023, 8:53 a.m.

Police in Japan are searching the home of a man who threw an apparent pipe-bomb before a speech by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Police are urging neighbors to stay away, as explosives were used in the incident on Saturday.

The police arrested 24-year-old Kimura Ryuji of Hyogo Prefecture on the spot on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

The suspect has reportedly said he will only submit to questioning when lawyers are present.

The prime minister was visiting a fishing port in Wakayama Prefecture to lend support to a candidate vying for a seat in an upcoming Lower House by-election. Just as he was about to begin speaking, a cylindrical object was thrown into the crowd.

Kishida was quickly escorted away from the site and was confirmed to be unharmed. Authorities say one police officer suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, an investigative source told NHK that one cylindrical object was connected with what is believed to be a wire.

Investigators say two such objects were found at the scene. One of them had exploded, while the other was in the possession of the suspect when he was subdued.

Investigators are analyzing the structure of the explosive devices, suspecting they could have been iron pipe bombs.

Agencies

India Confirms 10,753 fresh Covid Cases And 27 Deaths
Apr 16, 2023
Chinese And Brazilian President Agree On Need For Dialogue Over Ukraine
Apr 15, 2023
First Batch Of Chinese Tourists Arrived In Nepal From Kunming
Apr 14, 2023
North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say
Apr 14, 2023
Xi Inspects Chinese Naval Forces Patrolling South China Sea
Apr 13, 2023

More on International

Chinese And Brazilian President Agree On Need For Dialogue Over Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say By Agencies 2 days ago
Xi Inspects Chinese Naval Forces Patrolling South China Sea By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Conducts First ICBM Test Launch Since Suspending Nuclear Arms Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Biden Hints At 2024 Election Run By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Denounces Russian Missile Strike By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

India Confirms 10,753 fresh Covid Cases And 27 Deaths By Agencies Apr 16, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 21 Positive Cases And 45 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2023
Maulakali Cable Car Starts Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 34 Positive Cases And 68 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75