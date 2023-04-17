Foreign Ministers Reconvene For Talks On Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations are holding a second day of talks in Japan. Monday morning's talks are expected to touch on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministers earlier vowed to stand united on Indo-Pacific issues.

Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and his counterparts reconvened at a hotel in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

They are expected to discuss the G7's continued support for Kyiv, and opposition to Moscow.

On Sunday, the ministers discussed challenges in the Indo-Pacific region for more than two hours over dinner, including those posed by Beijing and Pyongyang.

Hayashi expressed concern over China's increasing maritime presence in the East and South China seas.

He also noted the recent detention of a Japanese national by Chinese authorities.

Hayashi said it's important to call on China to act as a responsible member of the international community.

The ministers also condemned North Korea's unprecedented ballistic missile launches.

It comes after Pyongyang launched what's believed to be a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile last week.