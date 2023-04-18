Nepal, China Bilateral Security Meeting Stresses On Re-opening Tatopani Transit Point

A bilateral meeting of security officers from Nepal and China was held on Monday.

The meeting focused on various issues of mutual concern such as the reopening of the Tatopani point along the Nepal-China border in the district, border management, control of cross-border crime and other contemporary issues.

According to District Police Office Sindhupalchok information officer Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ram Kumar Yadav, the meeting discussed about the possibility of regularizing the Tatopani point from coming May 1 and measures and strategies for strengthening border security and combating the risk of COVID-19 infection due to trans-border movement.

The meeting stressed the need to take measures against COVID-19, promote the mutual communication system for updates on the virus, to further strengthen the border security mechanism and combat the possible incidences of crime, make arrangements for increasing the number of checkpoints, ensure the swift bilateral communications system for security purposes, and to promote the bilateral collaboration and cooperation, it is said.

The District Administration Office, the Office of Immigration, security bodies and customs chiefs were among those attending the meeting on behalf of the Nepal side. (RSS)