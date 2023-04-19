Nepal Is Committed To Protect Rights Of Indigenous Communities: Minister Aman Lal Modi

Aman Lal Modi, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, stated that despite constitutional and legal provisions, due to the historical fact of marginalization, most of the indigenous communities are still way behind in terms of socio-economic development and their representation in state mechanism.

Addressing the 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York today, Minster highlighted that there are several special measures in the Constitution for the marginalized indigenous communities to ensure their fundamental rights and a fair share of representation in all areas of national life.

He further stated that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is fully committed to making every possible effort to ensure the equitable presence of indigenous communities in governance.

As a party to the ILO Convention 169, Nepal is committed to promoting and protecting the unique identity, languages and cultures of indigenous people, Minister reiterated. Two independent constitutional bodies - the Indigenous Nationalities Commission and Tharu Commission have been established to protect and promote the rights and interests of the indigenous peoples, he further said.

The Minister also urged the international community in terms of research and treatment of sickle cell anemia from which especially the Tharu community of Nepal has been suffering since long.

The 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues is being held in New York from 17 to 28 April 2023 under the theme “Indigenous Peoples, human health, planetary and territorial health and climate change: a rights-based approach.”

The Nepali delegation to the Session is led by Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi. The delegation also includes the Chairperson of Tharu Commission Bishnu Prasad Chaudhary, Members of Indigenous Nationalities Commission and Tharu Commission, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Ambassador Amrit Bahadur Rai, and Mission officials.