Nepal Mother’s Day 2023: Matatirtha Aunshi And Significant

People across the country are marking the Mother's Day with love and devotion on Thursday. Nepali Mother's Day 2080 is on 30 April 2023.

Where to go to celebrate Mata Tirtha aunsi festival?

Those whose mothers have passed away visit Mata Tirtha Kunda in Chandragiri Municipality, Kathmandu, and pray for the eternal peace of their soul. Mata Tirtha Conservation and Development Committee has completed all preparations to hold a fair at Mata Tirtha Kunda on this day.

Every year on the new moon day of Baisakh, people visit Mata Tirtha which is a famous pilgrimage site located in western Kathmandu. People visit Mata tirtha during the festival to remember their deceased mother. They take a holy bath in the pond and offer tarpan and sida to a priest. There is a legend that people can see the face of their deceased mother in Mata Tirtha pond on this day.

Legends behind Mothers day in Nepal

According to the legends, a shepherd lost his mother and was so depressed. He went to Mata Tirtha pond and suddenly he saw his mother’s face in the water.

From that day on, this day was known as Mata Tirtha Aunsi, the Nepali Mother’s Day. People believe that coming to this place and worshiping on this day brings peace to the departed soul of their mother.

Newar community celebrate the festival by giving Saga with the gifts to their mothers. They go to their mother’s house with the sweets and fruits to see their mother’s face.

