Sudan Ceasefire Agreement Fails For Second Straight Day

April 20, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Heavy fighting continues in Sudan between the military and paramilitary forces. This comes after a ceasefire agreement failed for the second straight day.

The Sudanese military, which took power in a coup in 2021, has been negotiating to move the country back to civilian rule. But it is facing opposition from the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. The reorganization of the military is one of the issues being negotiated.

Clashes erupted between the two sides on Saturday. There is a lot of infrastructural damage, and casualties are mounting, mainly in the capital Khartoum. On Wednesday, the city's international airport came under attack.

A local association of doctors has confirmed 144 civilian deaths so far.

Local media outlets reported that the military and the RSF had agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire that was supposed to begin late on Wednesday afternoon. They said the two sides had cited humanitarian reasons for the agreement.

But gunshots continued to be heard, indicating that the agreement had been broken. The first deal failed on Tuesday as well.

Many local medical institutions have been forced to close, due to attacks or power outages. In Khartoum, civilians trying to flee the fighting are adding to the confusion.

Western and Arab nations are calling for an immediate end to the violence.

