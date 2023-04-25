Nepal-EU Film Festival Aims To Build Networks To Safeguard Human Rights

EU Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez said that this year’s EU Film Festival aims to raise the awareness among the general public about the human rights and build network and solidarity to safeguard the human rights of all.

“Since 2023 marks the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we have selected ‘Celebrating Human Rights for all’ as the theme for our film festival in order to raise-awareness with the general public about their rights and build networks and solidarity to safeguard the human rights of all,” said EU Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez.

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal will be opening the first part of the Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF) at the Far-Western University in Mahendranagar from 28 to 30 April under the theme ‘Celebrating Human Rights for all’.

This is the 12th edition of Nepal European Union Film Festival. The festival will then travel to Surkhet where the second part of the festival will continue from 3rd May to 5th May at the Mid-Western University followed by the final round of screening taking place in Kathmandu from 12th to 15th May at the hall of Film Development Board in Chabahil.

Eight European films directed by some well-known directors as well as eight Nepali short films produced by young Nepali film producers will be screened during the festivals in the far-west and mid-west Nepal and Kathmandu.

Apart from the film screenings, the EU in Nepal will also organise side events focusing on the topic ‘the role of films in promoting human Rights’ which will be moderated by Pratistha Koirala, a communication and human rights expert. This side event will also have a guest speaker from Europe, Stanislas Ide, a freelancer who has been writing on films.

The panelists for this side event are filmmaker and director Arun Deo Joshi & Dr. Sachin Ghimire, who has a long experience in film studies. This side event will be held in the small hall of the Nepal Film Development Board from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 13 May.

The other side event will be on ‘Film Appreciation: How to Understand and Appreciate Films?’ to be moderated by well-known filmmaker, director Rajesh Gogaju. Mr. Gogaju, who has been making and teaching films since the year 2000 is the winner of several awards. This will be organised on 13 May in the small hall of Nepal Film Development Board from

A side event on ‘Film Appreciation: How to Understand and Appreciate Films? it Will be organized in the hall of the Far-Western University on 30 April from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Another side event on the same topic will be organised in the hall of Mid-Western University on 3rd May from 3:45 pm to 4:45 pm.

The opening film for all the three venues is ‘Any Day Now’ directed by Hamy Ramezan. The film depicts the story of migration, one of the key human rights issues in contemporary times.

The other films chosen for the festival from our own repository are: Oscar & Lilly (Austria) directed by Arash T. Riahi, Ramona (Spain) directed by Andrea Bagney, Io Sto Bene (Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany and Italy) directed by Donato Rotunno, Imad’s Childhood (Sweden. Latvia, Iraq) directed by Zahavi Sanjavi, Invisible (Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Spain) directed by Ignas Jonynas, Dating Amber (Ireland, UK) directed by David Freyne, Mitra (Netherlands) directed by David Freyne.

Similarly, three Nepali films being shown in the festival are films that were funded by the Tony Hagen Foundation in Nepal: I want to be like Madhuri Dixit directed by Ankit Khadki, Gurkha Girl directed by Bishal Rokka Magar, Blues of Pink directed by Grishma Giri.

The other Nepali films by young Nepal filmmakers include: Junko by Minsho Limbu, Bagthan by Sunil Pandey, Living With Dignity by Poonam Poudel, Four Nights by Deepak Rauniyar, Drifting Clouds by Deepa Shrestha.

Three European Films in the festival will also have Nepali subtitles: Anyday Now, Mitra and Imad’s Childhood.

Renowned Nepali actress, Miruna Magar, is the brand ambassador for this year’s Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF).

The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal has been organising film festivals for the past 11 years; this cultural activity; a top priority in our annual calendar has drawn excellent response from the Nepali audience over the years. It has contributed to facilitate cultural dialogue and linkages between European and Nepali filmmakers and film enthusiasts.