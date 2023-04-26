US President Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he is running for reelection in 2024. He says he spent his first term fighting for American democracy. He is asking voters for more time to "finish the job."

Biden made the formal announcement in a video posted online Tuesday. He says the US faces questions about whether to have more freedom, or less freedom, in the years ahead.

The video highlights social security, abortion access and voting rights, which he says are being threatened by "Make America Great Again" extremists.

Biden is already the oldest president in US history, and will be 86 at the end of a second term. So far, he is not expected to face any major challengers from his own Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, next year's election could be shaping up to be a retread of the 2020 race. Recent polling suggests Donald Trump remains the frontrunner among Republicans.