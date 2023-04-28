South Korean President Yoon Addresses US Congress

South Korean President Yoon Addresses US Congress

April 28, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has reminded US lawmakers of the need to work together to safeguard peace, and he has thanked Americans for their defense of freedom.

Yoon made the remarks while addressing a joint session of Congress in Washington on Thursday.

Reflecting on the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, Yoon thanked American veterans of the Korean War. He added that people in both countries need to protect democracy with their blood and sweat.

Yoon said, "Our alliance is stronger than ever, more prosperous together, and more connected, like no other. Indeed, it has been the linchpin safeguarding our freedom, peace and prosperity."

Yoon met with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The two leaders agreed that South Koreans will have a greater voice in the use of US nuclear weapons in any conflict on the peninsula.

In his address to lawmakers, Yoon reiterated that provocations from the North pose a serious threat. Still, he said promoting freedom for North Koreans is a "duty." He added that it is necessary to "speed up" trilateral cooperation with Japan to counter those threats.

Yoon surprised those invited to a state dinner on Wednesday by singing one of his favorite songs, "American Pie." He said it is no surprise to hear Korean and American singers rising up each other's music charts. He added that people in both countries are creating "new pattern of synergy."

Agencies

Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today
Apr 28, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery
Apr 27, 2023
WHO Foresees Rising Death Toll In Sudan
Apr 27, 2023
Call With Xi Was 'Meaningful': Zelenskyy:
Apr 27, 2023
Fighters Captured Public Health Lab In Sudan: WHO
Apr 26, 2023

More on International

Sudan's Warring Parties Agree To Extend Ceasefire 72 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
WHO Foresees Rising Death Toll In Sudan By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Call With Xi Was 'Meaningful': Zelenskyy: By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Fighters Captured Public Health Lab In Sudan: WHO By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
US President Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
China Will Replace PCR Test With Antigen Test For Inbound Travelers By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today By Agencies Apr 28, 2023
Weather Forecast Brief Rain Is Likely At Few Places In Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2023
Nepal And UK Reviewed The Overall State Of Nepal-UK Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
SKBBL And NACCFL Honored Awards For Their Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema Was Awarded A Japanese Decoration By Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 78 Positive Cases, 60 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75