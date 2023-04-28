Sudan's Warring Parties Agree To Extend Ceasefire 72 Hours

April 28, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

Warring parties in Sudan said they have agreed to extend their ceasefire for an additional 72 hours from Friday.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces both announced the extension on Thursday ahead of the end of their previous truce at midnight.

Clashes have been reported even during the ceasefire in the capital Khartoum and the western state of West Darfur.

Sudan's health authorities said at least 512 people have been killed since the violence erupted on April 15.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Washington on Thursday. Before the meeting, Blinken said that the US and the UN are working closely toward a more enduring ceasefire and to help Sudan bring back a civilian-led government.

A growing number of people are fleeing Sudan to neighboring countries despite the ceasefire.

The Egyptian government said on Thursday that the country facilitated the crossing of more than 16,000 non-Egyptian citizens from Sudan. It added that more than 14,000 of them were Sudanese and the rest were foreign nationals.

The International Organization for Migration said that as many as 20,000 people have fled Sudan to Chad. It said that many of them are in dire need of basic humanitarian aid such as food and water.

