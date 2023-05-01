Aloft Kathmandu’s Partnership Program

Aloft Kathmandu Thamel has partnered with the Charles Baudelaire Institute and Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM) to offer internships to French students from Lycée Hôtelier Savoie Léman of Thonon-les Bains.

This program is possibly the first-of-its-kind in Nepal and aims to provide culturally immersive professional experiences and promote the exposure of Nepali students to the international competitive and creative contexts, as per a press statement.

The students will stay for approximately three months during their internship period in Nepal, where they will receive valuable experience from different departments and learn about Nepali working culture and hospitality.