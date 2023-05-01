Sudan's Warring Sides To Extend Ceasefire Agreement For Another 72 Hours

Sudan's Warring Sides To Extend Ceasefire Agreement For Another 72 Hours

May 1, 2023, 7:49 a.m.

Sudan's armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say a ceasefire agreement would be extended for another 72 hours.

Both sides made announcements on Sunday as a truce agreement was due to expire at the end of the day. They said the move was taken in response to international and local appeals.

It remains uncertain whether both sides will abide by the deal as fighting has not stopped despite ceasefire agreements.

Local media reported that fighting continued in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere on Sunday.

Sudan's health ministry says 528 people have been killed since the violence erupted in the country on April 15.

Continued fighting forced hospitals to shut down and people to flee to other countries, raising concern of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Agencies

