Eight Nepalese Nationals Rescued From Sudan Arrived Kathmandu

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed that eight Nepali nationals who were rescued from conflict-ridden Sudan and taken to Jeddah arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The Government of Nepal has rescued 19 Nepali nationals stuck in the conflict-ridden African country. The MoFA informed on Wednesday that 31 Nepalis were in contact with the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo, Egypt, and had reached Port Sudan. From there, 19 of them were rescued in a ship with the cooperation of Saudi Arabian government on April 30.

The rescued 19 Nepalis have been taken to Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, the MoFA said in a statement. Of them, six will stay in the Dubai branch of the employer company, eight have arrived in Nepal on Wednesday via Air Arabia while five will arrive on Thursday via Jazeera Airways.

“Efforts are underway to rescue six of the remaining 11 who are in contact with the embassy in Cairo from the Port Sudan via Jeddah. Remaining three are in a hotel at the port with the support of the employer company and two are in safe place at the border with Egypt,” the ministry informed in the statement.

The MoFA has urged all Nepalis not to make movement in conflict-hit areas and contact Embassy of Nepal in Cairo in case of emergency. They can contact Second Secretary Dipak Ghimire at +201097772348 or +201029606662, or email at eoncairo@mofa.gov.np.