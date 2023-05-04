Russian Accuses Ukraine Attacking Kremlin With Drones

Russian Accuses Ukraine Attacking Kremlin With Drones

May 4, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

Russia's presidential office has accused Ukraine of sending two drones to attack the Kremlin in a bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential press service said in a statement Wednesday that two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the seat of the Russian government in Moscow.

The statement says electronic warfare systems disabled them. It says debris fell in the Kremlin grounds but caused no damage. It says Putin was not harmed and his schedule will continue as usual.

The alleged attack comes ahead of Tuesday's Victory Day Parade in the Russian capital. Putin is scheduled to give a speech in Red Square, near the Kremlin.

The presidential office statement accuses the Ukrainian administration led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of carrying out the alleged attack.

It calls the incident "a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president" and says Moscow "reserves the right to retaliate when and where it sees fit."

Moscow will be ready to respond to Kiev’s attempt to carry out a drone attack on the Kremlin whenever and wherever it sees fit, the Russian presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit," the statement reads.

According to the statement, "last night, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles."

The Kremlin noted that it was "a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests."

Agencies

