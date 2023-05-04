Russian Accuses Ukraine Attacking Kremlin With Drones

Russia's presidential office has accused Ukraine of sending two drones to attack the Kremlin in a bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential press service said in a statement Wednesday that two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the seat of the Russian government in Moscow.

The statement says electronic warfare systems disabled them. It says debris fell in the Kremlin grounds but caused no damage. It says Putin was not harmed and his schedule will continue as usual.

The alleged attack comes ahead of Tuesday's Victory Day Parade in the Russian capital. Putin is scheduled to give a speech in Red Square, near the Kremlin.

The presidential office statement accuses the Ukrainian administration led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of carrying out the alleged attack.

It calls the incident "a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president" and says Moscow "reserves the right to retaliate when and where it sees fit."

