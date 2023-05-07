China And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meet Taliban Counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan and acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan's Taliban interim government.

The three-way meeting took place on Saturday in Islamabad.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said that the discussion topics included counter-terrorism and trade. Qin's first official visit to Pakistan as foreign minister is seen as China's move to retain its influence in the region.

Qin also held a separate meeting with Muttaqi. According to China's foreign ministry, Qin told Muttaqi that China will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields to help the country realize peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The international community is critical of the Taliban for their restriction of women's rights and other repressive measures. But observers say that China hopes to bring Afghanistan into its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in an effort to expand its influence in the region.