‘PM Prachanda Is In Majority, Not Take Confidence Vote

‘PM Prachanda Is In Majority, Not Take Confidence Vote

May 7, 2023, 7:39 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ would not take a vote of confidence again, concluded a meeting of the ruling coalition that took place on Saturday at the Office of Prime Minister in Baluwatar.

The meeting was attended by top leaders of alliance partners including the CPN (Maoist Centre), Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party, among others.

“There is no law that requires Prime Minister to take a vote of confidence again now. Today’s meeting discussed how the parliament session, that is begins tomorrow, could be made more effective,” said the Chief Whip of the Maoist Centre, Hitraj Pandey after the meeting.

After the Rastriya Swatantra Party had withdrawn its support to the incumbent coalition government, discussions were making the rounds where PM needs to take a vote of confidence again. PM is also said to have taken suggestions from advocates on the matter.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister took suggestions on what should be prioritised in the budget and policies and programmes for the next fiscal year, he said. The meeting discussed the issues of proceeding with the bills relating to parliament committee, and citizenship, and the appointment of Chief Justice, it has been said.

The meeting was attended by PM Prachanda, Maoist Centre General Secretary Dev Prasad Gurung and leader Shakti Bahadur Basnet, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Vice President Dhanraj Gurung, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal and General Secretary Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Chair Upendra Yadav and leader Rajendra Shrestha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairperson Mahantha Thakur. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Met King Charles III And British PM Sunak In London
May 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
May 07, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation
May 06, 2023
Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC
May 06, 2023
Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations
May 06, 2023

More on News

World Press Freedom Day Today By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
May Day 2023: What Is May Day And Why Is It Celebrated? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
JSP Leader Uprendra Yadav Elected From Bara 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Qatari Princes Thami Reached AT The Top Of Annapurna I By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Children Of Karnali Presented Their Budget By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Met King Charles III And British PM Sunak In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2023
China And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meet Taliban Counterpart By Agencies May 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2023
King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned By Agencies May 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75