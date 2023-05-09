Constitutional Council Meeting Recommended Acting CJ Hari Krishna Karki For CJ

A meeting of the Constitutional Council held on Monday recommended Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki for the post of Chief Justice.

The meeting of the Constitutional Council called by its chairman Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ made the recommendation.

Karki, has been serving as acting Chief Justice of the Apex Court since September last year. National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina informed that the meeting decided to recommend the name of Karki for the post of

Chief Justice. Karki’s name was recommended unanimously on the basis of seniority, Timilsina added.

According to the Constitution, only those who have served as a Supreme Court (SC) Justice for at least three years are eligible to become the CJ.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Prachanda, Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire, NA Chairman Timilsina, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung, Deputy Speaker Indira Rana and leader of the main opposition party KP Sharma Oli.

The six-member Constitutional Council is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the leader of the main opposition, the Chief Justice, the Speaker, NA Chairman, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House.

The Supreme Court has been headless for the last 14 months following the automatic suspension of the then CJ Cholendra Shumsher Rana after an impeachment motion was registered against him on February 13, 2022.

Following the suspension of Rana, senior justice Deepak Kumar Karki worked as acting CJ of the apex court until his retirement on September 25 last year, and Hari Krishna Karki was serving as acting Chief Justice since then.

After the approval of the name by the Parliamentary Committee, the President will appoint Karki as the new CJ.

The Constitutional Council was unable to convene its meeting due to the polarisation of political parties after the dissolution of the House in 2020 and 2021.

Russan Government Takes All Possible Measures To Ensure Security At Victory Day Parade — Kremlin

The Russian government is taking every possible measure to ensure security during the Victory Day parade on May 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Channel One television on Monday.

"All the necessary measures are being taken to ensure security, especially when foreign guests, our head of state will be in attendance. Everything that is required by law is being done to that end," he said.

Peskov said the nature of the Kiev regime requires that Moscow be vigilant and reaffirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the right decision to start the special military operation.

The Kremlin spokesman also confirmed that some leaders of the CIS countries will attend the parade as guests.

"We are indeed expecting some heads of the CIS states, who will share this holiday with us. This is about the solidarity of the heads of the states, whose peoples, as part of a single country, took part in the Great Patriotic War and won," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted the special significance of Victory Day for everyone who was involved in the victory over fascism.

"We have no right to forget May 9. May 9 is a sacred day for all the countries that were once part of the Soviet Union, the countries that sacrificed so many lives of their citizens to liberate the world from fascism," he said.

According to Peskov, "it is important every time to insistently draw the attention of the whole world" to this date, "to remember it every time, to pay tribute to the veterans. And, of course, it is especially important to do it this year because we are still dealing with manifestations of Nazism in one way or another," he stated.